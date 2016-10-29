Trump’s hacker

If Donald Trump wins, does he grant Julian Assange immunity from extradition and prosecution as a thank-you for his contribution to the cause?
Maybe give him a cabinet position as Director of Communications? Or better yet, head of the FCC!
Is hacking computers a modern version of dumpster diving to dig up dirt on your opponents?
Right-wing conspirators assuring that no more emails “go missing?”
Tricky Dick must be spinning in his grave. Today he would hailed as a hero.
Alex Jimenez,
Sunrise
