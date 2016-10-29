Letters to the Editor

October 29, 2016 2:00 PM

Trump’s hacker

If Donald Trump wins, does he grant Julian Assange immunity from extradition and prosecution as a thank-you for his contribution to the cause?

Maybe give him a cabinet position as Director of Communications? Or better yet, head of the FCC!

Is hacking computers a modern version of dumpster diving to dig up dirt on your opponents?

Right-wing conspirators assuring that no more emails “go missing?”

Tricky Dick must be spinning in his grave. Today he would hailed as a hero.

Alex Jimenez,

Sunrise

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addresses home-opening loss

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos