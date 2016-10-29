Change Congress

I am increasingly concerned for the constitutional balance of powers being threatened by Senate Republicans’ refusal to confirm Supreme Court justices. They have held up President Obama’s nominee by saying the choice should belong to the next president.
Now that Donald Trump’s chances are doubtful, first John McCain and now Ted Cruz are threatening to block anyone Hillary Clinton nominates. They say they will cut the number of judges on the court rather than confirm a Democrat’s nominee.
There have been nine judges for 150 years. There was no talk of cutting the Supreme Court when there was a chance of a Republican nominee. I fear the Republican Party has gone off the rails. I do not want to see the country go over the cliff with it. It is time for a change of control in Congress.
Mary Zins,
Miami
