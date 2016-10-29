Camillus’ board

Re Robin Reiter’s Oct. 25 Opinion page article, “Board governance: Who’s in charge?”: She offers a biased assessment of the recent leadership changes at Camillus House.
Ms. Reiter did not speak to anyone at Camillus House about the changes we have made in the best interest of our mission and the community we serve and have done so for more than 56 years.
Otherwise, she would have known that the process that led to the separation with our former CEO was done so according to the organization’s established by-laws and under the oversight of the Hospitaller Brothers of St. John of God.
We are saddened that Ms. Reiter adopted and promote the narrative that the former CEO’s termination was a personal issue between him and the board chair.
Nothing could be further from the truth. It is our sincere desire and intent to move forward in serving the poorest and most vulnerable in our community.
We thank all who continue to support this mission, regardless of who is at the helm, and we ask God to continue blessing the Miami community for its compassion and willingness to help our homeless brothers and sisters.
Brother Raphael Mieszala, Hospitaller Brothers of St. John of God, Miami
