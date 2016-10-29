Solar coexistence

Someday, a team of Harvard economists will win the Nobel Prize for devising a two-tiered utility rate plan that separates the fixed costs from the fuel costs so utilities can bill roof-top solar customers for production and distribution services while roof-top solar customers reduce or eliminate the fuel costs portion of their bill.
Their elegant creation will be hailed for allowing utility companies and roof-top solar owners to coexist, and usher in the dawn of a new age — the Age of Distributed Energy.
But until that day, let’s watch the utility industry pour a can of gas on a stack of cash, and set it on fire. And they say solar is expensive.
Scott Sutherland,
Cutler Bay
