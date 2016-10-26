I-95 an outrage

Traffic on I-95 has become unbearable — and dangerous. I make my living driving in Miami-Dade and Broward counties on all roads, and it is nothing but gridlock 24/7. Day after day, with the orange poles, drivers are swerving in and out and being hurt — and killed, as well.
It is not fair for the hundreds of thousands of drivers who live here and pay taxes to endure hours of backups from accidents since traffic now is restricted to four lanes as opposed to six, now that two lanes are high-pay express lanes.
This is an outrage. In addition, thousands of tourists from all over the world and cannot read difficult English traffic signs. Tear down the orange poles and let us drive in all of the lanes. We paid for these roads. Just let us drive with no encumbrances.
Ron Schwartz, Miami
