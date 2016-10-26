Venezuela’s ills

Nicolas Maduro’s government ended any remaining hope that Venezuela was a democratic government by ordering the suspension of the recall election to take Maduro out of office.
Interestingly, Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chávez, paved the road to a communist dictatorship by packing the courts with their henchmen and changing the laws.
This attack on democracy in Venezuela threatens freedom in our Western Hemisphere and proves the importance that respect for the law and the judiciary has on freedom for the people.
Ervin A. Gonzalez,
Coral Gables
