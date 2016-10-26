Choir shines bright

Patrick Quigley, director of Seraphic Fire, a Miami treasure, began the program of a recent series of concerts with “America the Beautiful.” What a wise choice. I immediately stood up and called out, “Thank you, Patrick. It’s something we all need.”
He told me afterward that he had made this decision shortly before the debates began. So, we all need to sing out, “American the Beautiful.”
The concert featured a brilliantly mesmerizing “Einstein on the Beach.” As usual, Patrick’s choices of music and performers, under his award-winning direction, create memorable evenings that never fail to uplift beyond what words can express.
Joan Kasner,
Coral Gables
