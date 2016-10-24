Amendment 1

As a renewable-energy advocate, I was supportive until the revelation by the James Madison Institute’s policy director, Sal Nuzzo, on Oct. 2.
Our local utility, FPL, provides a service that our very way of life depends on.
We customers often take the women and men, who generate and distribute our electricity, for granted.
How unfortunate that the deceitful, greedy intent of a few board members and their legal teams have smeared every one of the thousands that so diligently maintain our service.
Fortunately, we have a safeguard in Florida that protects us from ambiguous and deceitful amendments ever even getting on a ballot.
Four of our seven Florida Supreme Court justices should be ashamed of themselves, as they have failed us.
I’m offended that my regulated utility is spending millions of dollars to permanently hamstring the solar industry from ever making profit in Florida.
I will tell them No on Nov. 8.
Steven P. Willis,
Coral Springs
