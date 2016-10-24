Quality aide

Re the person who wrote a letter about his regret over the loss of actual books in high school libraries: I wonder if he realizes that there are some elementary schools in Broward County where there is a media center, but no certified media specialist to assist students in their research or to teach them the necessary skills to become successful researchers.
Teachers are already overburdened and do not have time, or in some cases, the knowledge to give students this guidance.
Only a certified media specialist is qualified to not only teach the skills, but to make the decisions regarding what to order, what to weed out, and to foster in students a love of the written word.
Parents need to let administrators know that the media center is a vital part of the learning process and a place for life-long learning when staffed by a qualified specialist.
Barbara Van Diepen,
Hollywood
