Democracy is failing

My friends and family are Trump supporters. I find myself in a more-difficult situation every day trying to convince them that Hillary Clinton is a better choice for our country. She is knowledgeable on the intricacies of foreign relations; informed on regime instability and how it affects our security at home; the need to be aware of the importance of words have when the world is listening; and the message we are sending to women of all ages that showing respect and treating them with decency is important, even in today’s politics.
It’s bad enough that Clinton’s email leaks are like Chinese water torture on voters. Now, I read that the State Department tried to get the FBI to reclassify her emails regarding Benghazi so they would never be seen again. After reading this, I’m ashamed to say that I no longer give a damn.
I give up trying to defend this woman against Trump. She hasn’t earned it and doesn’t deserve it. I no longer believe democracy in our country is working the way our founders intended it to thanks to that wonderful invention called television. I will not vote on Election Day simply because I longer care.
Wilfred Lara,
West Kendall
