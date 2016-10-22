Marco Rubio strikes out

Years ago, Florida Senator Marco Rubio voted against an immigration reform bill that he played a prominent role in creating.
Strike one.
Rubio then ran for the Republican nomination for president and was so badly humiliated by Donald Trump that he quit the race.
Strike two.
Rubio correctly described Trump as a “con man” and a “lunatic,” but he says he will vote for Trump because he made a pinkie promise to support the Republican nominee.
To Rubio, party loyalty is more important than turning the country over to a lunatic.
This is intellectually and morally indefensible.
Strike three.
Marco is out — he does not belong in the major leagues.
James Hinrichsen,
Coral Gables
Comments