Debate in English

Did anyone else have a problem with the mayoral debate of the fourth largest county in the U.S. being conducted in a foreign language?
The candidates were rated more on their Spanish grammar than on the issues. And not even a follow-up in English.
I speak Spanish, and embrace the culture and heritage. However, we all know the strength of America is its diversified base, assimilated into common beliefs and language.
The outrage of this foreign language debate is unfortunately encouraging a “country within a country,” frustrating our assimilation.
Sure we know the majority of Miamians are now Hispanic. However, many also speak English, their adopted country’s language.
This slippery slope will give oxygen to the movement of “will the last American to leave Miami please take the flag.”
To be further enlightened on this subject, read George J. Borjas' book, “We Wanted Workers,” which speaks to our poor immigration policy creating “immigrant enclaves” with little pressure to adapt.
Let us not be a separate colony scorned by the rest of the country, but rather a shining example of true American integration of cultures.
Esteban Ferguson,
Miami Beach
