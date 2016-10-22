Reckless opinion

In Thursday’s letters to the editor, Robert Fournier writes about “throwing a monkey wrench into the election” to the extent of summoning the 12th Amendment of the Constitution.
. Fournier has acknowledged that Donald Trump has already lost the election and the only way to place a Republican president in the White House is by giving the power to the Republican-controlled Congress. I call these evil thoughts an attempt to disrupt our democratic system.
You have your right to express an opinion, but not to incite reckless behavior.
Francisco J. Jimenez,
West Kendall
Comments