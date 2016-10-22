Fixing violence

Almost daily we read of the continued carnage in our communities, which primarily involves either death or injury to predominately young people.
With few exceptions, i.e. our school superintendent, we rarely hear any elected officials speak out against this wanton violence, and even more telling is their failure to come up with any viable near-term solutions.
Isn’t it about time that the mayors of our largest cities convene a summit where concrete proposals can be vetted and, above all, agree that they must work together to mitigate this crisis?
Anything less will only prolong this violence that is destroying young lives.
Charles Miller, Davie
