Press freedom

Curiously, critics of the Miami Herald attack the right of the newspaper to have a bias, to make editorial endorsements and judgments on article content and placement.
Critics of an editorial position have traditionally argued the facts, not the right of the newspaper to take a position. There is a long history of free and open debate in the USA.
If you do not like the Miami Herald, you can read the Wall Street Journal. That makes America great.
Those who decry the right of a free press to have an editorial opinion, and edit news stories as they see fit, are a different breed.
They demonize journalists and blame the nation’s ills on slanted news media.
To gain an insight into this tactic, we can look at nearby totalitarian regimes that succeed in holding on to their power by accusing journalists of bias and slant and their right to do so.
Inevitably, they shut down any news outlet which is not, in their viewpoint, “fair and balanced.”
Bob Ploehn,
Miami Beach
