October 22, 2016 2:00 PM

Reading for life

My recent reading includes books on Hitler, a much deeper dive into the American Revolution, and Franklin D. Roosevelt’s last year.

My next book — “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich” by Julia Sarcone-Roach — will be meaningful, too.

Next Thursday, more than 6,000 of us in Miami-Dade will read and share this book in early learning centers and schools.

It’s a partnership of volunteers under the auspices of the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade/Monroe in collaboration with our public library system and Miami-Dade Public Schools.

A national early education organization called Jumpstart launched “Read for the Record” more than a decade ago.

The mission: Instill a lifelong joy of reading and learning.

What could be more important for lifelong success?

David Lawrence Jr.,

Coral Gables

