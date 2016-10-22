Reading for life

My recent reading includes books on Hitler, a much deeper dive into the American Revolution, and Franklin D. Roosevelt’s last year.
My next book — “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich” by Julia Sarcone-Roach — will be meaningful, too.
Next Thursday, more than 6,000 of us in Miami-Dade will read and share this book in early learning centers and schools.
It’s a partnership of volunteers under the auspices of the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade/Monroe in collaboration with our public library system and Miami-Dade Public Schools.
A national early education organization called Jumpstart launched “Read for the Record” more than a decade ago.
The mission: Instill a lifelong joy of reading and learning.
What could be more important for lifelong success?
David Lawrence Jr.,
Coral Gables
Comments