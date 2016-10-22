Letters to the Editor

October 22, 2016 2:00 PM

Yes for our history

It’s important for Miami residents to vote “yes” this November on #238, the charter change question that would allow the City of Miami to engage a long-term lease with the Dade Heritage Trust Tourism Information Center and Gallery, also known as “Dr. Jackson’s Office and Surgery.”

The Dade Heritage Trust for 39 years has gamely worked with a month-to-month lease as dictated by the city charter. Over the years it has renovated and maintained the early-Miami style home at 190 SE 12th Ter. in the Brickell corridor.

The short-term lease makes it nearly impossible to obtain funding from preservation grant-makers who see on paper the potential for the building’s situation to change at any time.

That’s not the case, and the city of Miami is committed to protecting the city’s first physician’s office and the property where it sits.

Judge Scott Silverman

Dade Heritage Trust

Board Member

