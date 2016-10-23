Could someone explain to me the new math?
I read an article in the Oct. 20 issue of the Herald about an ex-airport maintenance chief steering money from a light bulb procurement program.
According to the article, it involved $9 million and 9,000 high tech LED light bulbs.
My math says that is $1,000 each. That is more than the Army has paid for their high tech toilet seats.
Of course it must have been easy to pocket a little more than $2 million with this new math.
Where do I sign up to learn it?
Sandor Varga,
North Miami Beach
