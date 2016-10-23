Letters to the Editor

October 23, 2016 2:00 PM

New math

Could someone explain to me the new math?

I read an article in the Oct. 20 issue of the Herald about an ex-airport maintenance chief steering money from a light bulb procurement program.

According to the article, it involved $9 million and 9,000 high tech LED light bulbs.

My math says that is $1,000 each. That is more than the Army has paid for their high tech toilet seats.

Of course it must have been easy to pocket a little more than $2 million with this new math.

Where do I sign up to learn it?

Sandor Varga,

North Miami Beach

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Spoelstra talks roster cuts, McGruder and more

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos