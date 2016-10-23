Deceptive Hillary

For those who think of Donald Trump as being crude, uncouth, and of poor demeanor, a close evaluation of Hillary Clinton and her performance — not only during the last debate, but historically as well — reveals a woman who is calculating, sly, petty, egotistical, demeaning, deceptive and not above skewing and distorting the facts to her advantage.
She has the rare ability of talking so fast that both sides of her mouth are working in unison, while not a single word is the straight truth.
She either carefully skirted many of the questions presented by moderator Chris Wallace, deflected them or twisted the facts to her advantage. Example: Her description of her 35 years in public office.
Clearly, Clinton and Trump were made for each other.
Not since the Golden Age of comedy have we seen a team that can rival Laurel & Hardy, Martin & Lewis, and others for sheer buffoonery.
The trouble is, even a circus would not hire them.
The performance of each is to be admonished.
Pity on all of us. Pity on our nation.
Dennis Kane,
Miami Springs
