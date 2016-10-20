Donald Trump appeals to those who are ‘mad as hell’

The United States has likely had its presidents with undiagnosed personality disorders before, but the prospect of a Donald Trump victory has taken that possibility to a whole new level.
Never has this country witnessed a candidate who seems to lack any inhibitions in both his public and private life, in both speech and action. He seemingly operates without a filter whenever he can escape his handlers and he does so without consequence among his ardent supporters.
Even an 11-year-old trash-talking tape that rightly or wrongly conjures up an image of a degenerate megalomaniac fails to move him off their altar of faith.
Or is it their last gasp of hope to control their futures? For the Evangelicals, the reasoning is clear: The Supreme Court.
For the others, it’s fairly evident they want their country back to when good-paying jobs were plentiful without a college degree; young families could buy houses and raise kids in safe communities; world wars had clear evils and obtainable goals and everyone served in one way or another; neighbors took care of each other.
I was raised in just such a way. And then I went to Vietnam. And then I became a journalist focusing on the social ills that have long side-lined African Americans and Mexican Americans from mainstream successful America.
Those two demographics know well the life of loss, the existence of the downtrodden. And now many of their white brethren have joined them in the trenches of daily struggle and they are the reason for the rise of Donald Trump.
They are mad as hell and they aren’t going to take it anymore.
Why they believe Trump can actually accomplish what clearly is impossible constitutionally and legislatively is a reflection of their desperation. That human condition has been glaringly misjudged by the Democrats. Perhaps to their everlasting peril.
Susan Russell,
Coconut Grove
