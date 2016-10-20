Herald recommends

Why do newspaper editors feel it is important to recommend one political candidate over another? What is special about a newspaper recommendation?
The practice violates the journalistic mandate for objectivity. People read the newspapers to be informed of the facts.
Yes, I know the “editorial” page is a place where opinions of others are recorded. But the paper's opinion should not be one of them.
An objective press that portrays the issues and the news clearly is one of only two processes that protect the people from the corruption, foibles, and shenanigans of the politicians (the other being the judicial system).
When the print media — or any media, for that matter — starts to slant the issues using editorial opinions or disproportionate reporting on one side of an issue or another, then you have an abrogation of the sacred responsibility of a free and independent press, with the end result that the people are cheated.
The Herald should stick with a fair and balanced recording of the facts, and let the people form their own opinions.
There are already enough “expert” opinions filling the information environment.
John T. Browne,Doral
