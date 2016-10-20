Sinking right

A reader complains that the Herald’s endorsement of Clinton is a joke and the decision of “left-leaning losers, akin to the HMS Titanic command staff.”
The only certified losers are the Republicans, who still have not figured out why they lost the last two elections and are on track to lose the next one after nominating a nut case like Trump as their candidate.
Just like the Titanic, which, ironically, was gashed by the iceberg on its starboard (right) side, the Republicans have once more steered their ship of state too far to the right and are about to sink it again.
Jorge Sanchez-Galarraga,
Coral Gables
Comments