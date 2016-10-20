No to Clinton

Bill and Hillary Clinton are no Ma and Pa Kettle. In fact they are Bonnie and Clyde.
As offensive as Donald Trump’s words were, they don’t compare to the actions of Ms. Clinton that resulted in the killings of people in Benghazi, setting the Middle East on fire and seriously compromising America's national security.
A Clinton presidency, with all her history of corruption, lies and incompetence will be a continuation of Washington's crushing our economy, opening our borders, sabotaging our jobs and wages, dismantling our military and bringing America to its knees.
The Nov. 8th election will be our last chance to take our country back from the Clintons and Washington gangsters.
Mara Jask, Englewood, Fl.
