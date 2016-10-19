Vote third party

Carl Hiaasen’s Oct. 16 column, “Trouble Lurks Down the 3rd Party” logic is a bit flawed. The 2016 presidential election presents voters with two problem candidates. The proof will be, in the future, if the Democratic and Republican parties begin to collapse.
However, if Americans begin boycotting this poorly designed election process they could simply throw a monkey wrench into 2016 by voting for third-party candidates who absolutely have no chance of winning.
A few million votes thrown into the wind in swing states could prevent either of the two candidates from receiving sufficient electoral votes. In that case, Congress would have to step in and choose a president. That’s in our Constitution (12th Amendment).
Hence, voting third party can be a method of rejecting present “party politics.” Americans could be winners by upsetting a “fixed-problem system.”
Robert Fournier,
Miami
Comments