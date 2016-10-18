Trump’s origins

In addition to very likely being a member of the Ku Klux Klan (see Wikipedia), was Donald Trump’s father, Fred, of German heritage, also a member of the anti-Semitic German-American Bund in the 1930s?
In 1973, he and his son Donald were found by the Justice Department — based on a complaint by the Urban League — to have violated the rights of blacks by refusing to rent to them.
Even after a far-reaching consent decree, they continued discriminatory practices.
The beloved folksinger Woody Guthrie rented an apartment from the elder Trump, and accused him of inciting racial hatred.
So here we have a classic case of like father, like son.
Sanford J, Smoller,
South Miami
