Letters to the Editor

October 18, 2016 10:56 PM

Trump’s origins

In addition to very likely being a member of the Ku Klux Klan (see Wikipedia), was Donald Trump’s father, Fred, of German heritage, also a member of the anti-Semitic German-American Bund in the 1930s?

In 1973, he and his son Donald were found by the Justice Department — based on a complaint by the Urban League — to have violated the rights of blacks by refusing to rent to them.

Even after a far-reaching consent decree, they continued discriminatory practices.

The beloved folksinger Woody Guthrie rented an apartment from the elder Trump, and accused him of inciting racial hatred.

So here we have a classic case of like father, like son.

Sanford J, Smoller,

South Miami

