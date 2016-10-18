Parenthood critic

In the name of freedom of information and journalism’s contribution to debate in the public square, let’s continue the conversation among your readership, sparked by Ruth Admire’s Oct. 16 letter, “Parenthood at 100.”
For an experiment, why don’t you ask your readers to do an full Internet search on any of these key phrases:
“Planned Parenthood targets minority neighborhoods,” “Planned Parenthood eugenics,” (Founder) “Margaret Sanger racist,” “Planned Parenthood demographic winter” and “Quotes from Margaret Sanger.”
Then ask the readers to take a survey and report what percentage of them feel like singing:
“Happy Birthday, Planned Parenthood” now?
Lisa Pinto,
Miami Lakes
Comments