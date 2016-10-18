Cigar and rum

So American citizens will be able to bring into the United States rum and cigars from Cuba. This new policy change is a result of having reaped the harvest of “constructive” engagement versus isolation with Cuba.
So much for a “profound” accomplishment. Never mind if there is not even an infinitesimal change in Cuba regarding an opening to ameliorate human rights in that gulag country.
The train of thought is that even a pugnacious, recalcitrant style of government will abandon its totalitarianism once it is engaged rather than being ostracized. But then again, if the United States has good diplomatic relations with Vietnam, why not with Cuba?
From a commercial standpoint, what can Cuba export to this country besides baseball players, rum and cigars?
Robert A. Vieites, Miami
Comments