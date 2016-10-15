Just as those of us of a certain age often wistfully recall the Eisenhower era or the Reagan era as “golden years” when phrases like decency, rational discourse and true family-values had meaning, I think that our children and grandchildren will recall the Obama years when the president and first lady showed us what representing American values’ and being presidential really meant.
After the damage brought by our “Apprentice President,” will we as a nation ever recover our dignity and standing in the world?
Patrick Alexander,
Coral Gables
