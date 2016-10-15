Obama’s progress?

I get sick to my stomach when I hear Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama being outraged over the Donald Trump tape.
Their self-righteous indignation isn’t fooling anyone.
While I’m at it, President Obama’s latest tirade about losing progress if Trump wins puzzles me.
What progress is he referring to? The disastrous deal he made with Iran, giving billions of dollars to an arch enemy or creating an atmosphere where our enemies don’t respect us, our allies don’t trust us. ISIS is getting stronger, we have no control over our borders, illegal immigration is rampant, our racial issues are worse than ever — and these are just a few of the things he calls “progress.”
Mary Bastek, Aventura
Comments