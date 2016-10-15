Parenthood at 100

One hundred years ago, women were expected to birth and care for several children. But they didn’t have the information to plan when, or whether, to have kids. In 1916, when the first birth-control clinic opened in Brooklyn, women lined up to get information on how to prevent or plan pregnancy, and Planned Parenthood was born.
One hundred years of care, education, and activism have changed everything.
Today, women can plan their pregnancies. This ensures not only better health outcomes but also the ability to pursue education and career opportunities.
As a result, women today are half the workforce and more than half of college students.
Because, in part to the vital education and healthcare that Planned Parenthood provides, teen pregnancy rates are the lowest in almost four decades.
In Miami, Planned Parenthood provides healthcare and education in its three local health centers as well as lifesaving education and advocacy throughout the community.
I thank Planned Parenthood for its century of work, which has been especially crucial in helping young people thrive.
Ruth Admire, Marathon
