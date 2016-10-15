Political calls

In this and every election season, candidates promise us they are running to make our lives better.
We have the do-not-call list where people can register their telephone numbers if they do not want to receive sales calls.
I challenge any individual in public office to propose and pass legislation that would allow people to register their telephone numbers if they do not want to receive political telephone calls and those who violate the law would have financial consequences.
Do what you promise — make our lives better.
Joyce Goodman-Guenther,
Palmetto Bay
Comments