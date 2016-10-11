Haitian Americans should vote for Clinton

Re the Sept. 27 opinion piece “New policy to deport Haitians is inhumane”: As Haitian Americans, we are sensitive to the plight of our compatriots and want them to be afforded the same opportunities offered to other groups, particularly as Haiti remains challenged by last week’s hurricane and cholera.
The board of the Haitian American Democratic Club (HADC) of Broward County, however, does not support the position that, “Any presidential candidate who wants the votes of Haitian Americans in November should promise to immediately reinstate the halt of deportations to Haiti.”
This sends the wrong signal. Does it mean if there is no promise to halt deportations and expand the Haitian Family Reunification Program, people should not vote? Or does it mean that if the presidential candidates, publicly make such promise he or she has earned Haitian Americans’ vote?
We are motivated to do our part to elect Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. We cannot risk having a candidate who is indifferent to the predicament of Haitians and other immigrants.
Donald Trump promises to deport millions of immigrants whose visas have expired and others on temporary protected status. We must maintain the gains made during the Obama administration as well as opportunities to come, including access to healthcare, educational choice, debt-free college, an increased minimum wage, national international security, anti-poverty initiatives, immigration reform and global warming. Supreme Court rulings could have an adverse impact on all these issues for generations to come.
Our message is simple: Those eligible to vote must do so for themselves, but also for parents, siblings, relatives, co-workers and neighbors who cannot vote because of their immigration status. It is imperative that members of our community understand, a No vote is a vote for Trump.
Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas, HADC, Fort Lauderdale
