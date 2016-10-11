Political echo

The Herard should reprint Alan Berger’s Oct. 6 opinion piece, “Listen to the political echoes of 1930s Europe,” ASAP on the front page so that, God forbid, if Donald Trump is elected, no one can say “I did not know.”
I advise the same to Cuban immigrants who saw it coming and sank their heads in the swimming pools of the exclusive and discriminating places like the “Havana Yacht Club” — spelled in English instead of Habana in Spanish — or the beach facilities of the Centro de Contadores Públicos de La Habana in Santa María del Mar.
Most Cubans saw in dictator Fidel Castro the salvation of Cuba.
I was not wrong on Jan. 1, 1959 in La Habana, and I am not wrong today: Donald Trump, if elected, will be end of the already great United States of America.
Alberto L Mederos,
Miami Beach
