Another echo

Alan Berger’s Oct. 6 article has one thing right and everything else wrong.
Europe today is an echo of the 1930s, but jihadists are driving the agenda this time, and Jews are again fleeing. Just as large numbers of left-wing Nazi supporters in Europe and America either cooperated with, or stood by and did nothing, progressives today are facilitating Islam’s goal of destroying Western democracy and replacing it with a caliphate.
It is not Donald Trump’s pushback against Islamic migration that is the problem, but rather Georges Soros and the Muslim Brotherhood, entwined with the Obama/Clinton administration.
Successive American administrations welcomed the Brotherhood’s input, reasoning they were not as bad as al Qaida. They were wrong. The Muslim Brotherhood is the epicenter of Sunni terrorism worldwide.
Europe and America are under attack by radical Islam. As in the 1930s, Jews are its first victims, but the “Great Satan” is the prize. The Obama/Clinton ties to the Brotherhood and Gulf princes are many and complex.
Len Bennett, Deerfield Beach
