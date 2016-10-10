Trump’s real issue

Having worked for two years in a psychiatric rehabilitative facility as a conscientious objector in the early ’70s, I’ve since developed a heightened sensitivity to the quirks of human nature, which sometimes indicates disturbed psyches.
I continue to be amazed at the faux effort to define the presidential campaign as that of two candidates holding divergent positions on trade, taxes, Supreme Court appointees, etc.
It’s clear that the paramount issue facing the electorate this November is whether we elect a not terribly inspiring but unquestionably experienced bureaucrat, with a long history of promoting the welfare of others, who really does know how things work or someone with no governmental or diplomatic experience, with a long history of service to himself, who claims to know more than anyone about everything, period, and who continually demonstrate that he suffers from profound personality disorders.
Christopher Cooke-Yarborough,
South Miami
