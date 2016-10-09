Patients are safer

This is the start of International Central Service Week, during which we celebrate Central Service professionals for their important role and commitment to patient safety. The International Association of Healthcare Central Service Materiel Management (IAHCSMM) has served more than 27,000 Central Service professionals in the United States and abroad by providing educational and professional development opportunities for these professionals.
Central Service professionals are integral members of the healthcare team who are responsible for decontaminating, inspecting, assembling, disassembling, packaging and sterilizing reusable surgical instruments or devices in a healthcare facility, which is essential for patient safety.
If you or a loved one has undergone a surgical procedure, a Central Service professional was responsible for cleaning and sterilizing instruments used throughout the operation. Let’s celebrate them.
Kimberly Chin, Tamarac
