Stimulus worked

Ramesh Ponnuru’s Oct. 6 column, “Don’t fall for Obama’s self-serving sob stories” blames President Obama for Republicans’ rejection of the 2009 stimulus bill that prevented the Great Recession from becoming a second Great Depression.
Ponnuru himself, however, says that John Boehner’s Republican House had rejected the bill before Boehner met with the president to publicly discuss revising it. Boehner and his caucus elevated their political need to appease the Tea Party above their responsibility to protect the country.
If Republicans had prevailed and cut federal spending, as Herbert Hoover did in 1930, America would today be populated by soup kitchens and legions of unemployed. Obama cut unemployment from 10 percent to 5 percent. Under Hoover, unemployment grew from 3 percent in 1929 to 24 percent in 1934. People who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
James Wilson, Plantation
Comments