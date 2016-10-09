Iran now a threat

Philip Stoddard’s letter “Beyond Shock” has the problem of anti-Semitism in this election backwards.
The greatest problem facing Jewish people today is not words of Donald Trump’s campaign, which have been taken out of context.
It is the Iranian nuclear deal, giving billions of dollars to Iran to sponsor terrorism and develop a nuclear weapon.
The foreign policies of the Obama administration, which Hilliary Clinton will continue, is a threat not only to Israel, but to the United States as well. These policies have emboldened Iran to attain greater power in the Middle East and support terrorists all over the world.
The sanctions that were in place against Iran were working, and then came the nuclear deal. The result is more missiles for Iran and Hamas, more terrorism, more hostages and a greater threat to Israel and the United States.
Jerome S. Reich, Miami
