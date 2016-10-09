Doing a good job

Shenanigans at the Clinton Foundation are a figment of Donald Trump’s imagination. The Clinton Foundation gets a four-star rating from Charity Navigator — the highest possible — and an A rating from Charity Watch.
Allen A. Smith, North Miami
October 9, 2016 9:30 AM
Shenanigans at the Clinton Foundation are a figment of Donald Trump’s imagination. The Clinton Foundation gets a four-star rating from Charity Navigator — the highest possible — and an A rating from Charity Watch.
Allen A. Smith, North Miami
Comments