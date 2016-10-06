Letters to the Editor

October 6, 2016 8:57 PM

Naive columnist

Trudy Rubin is simply another naive left-winger, including left-wing Israelis (“Keeping Shimon Peres’ dream alive,” Oct. 4). The years 1948-1967 reveal 100 percent of the Muslim/Palestinian mindset concerning the West Bank and a “two state” solution. For those 19 years, there were no Jews in the West Bank. One would think this was nirvana for the Muslim/Palestinians.

In fact, for those 19 years, the Muslims/Palestinians used the West Bank as a staging area every night to kill Jews. Talk of a “two state” solution is suicidal for the Jews in Israel based on the murderous 19-year rampage by the Muslims/Palestinians when they controlled the West Bank.

Richard Sherman,

Margate

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Aerial footage of western Haiti shows catastrophic damage after Hurricane Matthew

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos