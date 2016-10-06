Naive columnist

Trudy Rubin is simply another naive left-winger, including left-wing Israelis (“Keeping Shimon Peres’ dream alive,” Oct. 4). The years 1948-1967 reveal 100 percent of the Muslim/Palestinian mindset concerning the West Bank and a “two state” solution. For those 19 years, there were no Jews in the West Bank. One would think this was nirvana for the Muslim/Palestinians.
In fact, for those 19 years, the Muslims/Palestinians used the West Bank as a staging area every night to kill Jews. Talk of a “two state” solution is suicidal for the Jews in Israel based on the murderous 19-year rampage by the Muslims/Palestinians when they controlled the West Bank.
Richard Sherman,
Margate
