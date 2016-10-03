We already have an immigrant wall. It is on Ellis Island in New York Harbor. It is called the American Immigrant Wall of Honor.
It honors the names of the millions of immigrants who made America what it is today.
Stephen J. Jones, Weston
October 3, 2016 9:44 PM
