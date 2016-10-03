Everglades help

The Oct. 2 article on the Senate race and the Everglades, “Who is a better friend of the Everglades, Rubio or Murphy?”, made it clear: If you hope to see the Everglades restored in your lifetime, or even in your children’s lifetime, Patrick Murphy is your candidate.
If you just don’t care or you believe that U.S. Sugar is an environmentally sensitive organization dedicated to saving the Everglades, Marco Rubio is your candidate.
The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan , the University of Florida Water Institute, 207 Everglades scientists, the U.S. Interior Department and the Corps of Engineers agree that Everglades restoration won’t work if we don’t buy land south of Lake Okeechobee to send massive amounts of clean water south.
What the article didn’t touch on is why Miami-Dade County should care. Residents in the Keys and the coastal estuaries became angry environmentalists as they watched their waters get trashed.
Millions in South Florida depend on the Biscayne Aquifer for their drinking water. Sea level is rising and threatening the aquifer with salt intrusion. Sending water south won’t stop climate change, but it will give South Florida breathing time and drinking water while we figure how to deal with it. Miami-Dade residents should be angry environmentalists, too.
Maggy Reno Hurchalla,
Kendall
