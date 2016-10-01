Trump and girls

In her Sept. 28 opinion page column “When Trump equated women’s worth to their weight, what do you tell girls?” Heidi Stevens is concerned about what to tell “our girls” about Donald Trump’s supposed misogyny.
In the event that Hillary Clinton becomes president, has she thought about what to tell “our girls” about Bill Clinton’s affair with one of his employees, a young woman just out of girlhood?
Will she explain what “serial abuser of women” means?
Or is that sort of behavior acceptable because it was committed by someone whose politics Ms. Stevens admires?
Shaune Kelly Scott,
Miami
