Disruptive rentals

Re Judith Briggs’ Sept. 28 letter, “Get a grip, Miami Beach”: She says that short-term rentals should be welcomed. I don’t know about the people she rents to in her out-of-state property, but down here, families rarely come.
Instead, we get groups of people intent on partying, disrupting the peace. Unfortunately, a few of them steal, as well. Permanent residents are not happy, but absentee landlords encourage and profit from this. They may have no stake in the neighborhood other than paying property taxes. Giving tourists a variety of choices while giving residents who have to deal with them no choice is not how we want to live.
Steven Siegel,
Bay Harbor Islands
