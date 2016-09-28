Workforce help

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a key piece of workforce-development legislation by a margin of 405-5 this month. The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, co-sponsored by Rep. Carlos Curbelo, provides state and local communities with support to educate and train students.
The bill is particularly important for industries like construction, which is experiencing a labor shortage projected to reach 1.1 million skilled workers over the next decade.
By taking important steps to better align workforce development programs with industry demand, this bill will help local students and business owners alike. And it comes just as Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Florida East Coast Chapter is getting ready to celebrate Careers in Construction Month in October. ABCcongratulates Curbelo for the overwhelming, bipartisan support the bill received and for recognizing the great career opportunities our industry has to offer.
Carol Bowen,
Coconut Creek
