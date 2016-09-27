I find it disappointing, but not surprising that the vast majority of articles and editorials in the Miami Herald portray Donald Trump in the most negative terms, failing to cite a positive attribute. On the other hand, there are few negative references to Hillary Clinton and, in comparison, they are mild even though both candidates carry an inordinate amount of baggage.
We are faced with choosing between two vile presidential candidates, and objective reporting and equitable selection of editorials would have gone a long way in helping readers make informed choices.
In a perfect world, media outlets serve to inform and educate in an unprejudiced manner.
But in a perfect world, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton wouldn’t be presidential candidates.
Joyce Voschin, Davie
