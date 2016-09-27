Zika’s tourism woes

If unusually high hotel vacancy rates continue, I offer two suggestions. First, temporarily end resort fees and taxes and promote that.
Second, most Miami Beach area residents are not avoiding Miami Beach. If hotels hurting from vacancies determined how much per room it takes to simply cover their costs and temporarily offer empty rooms to verifiable locals, they might find that there are many residents willing to help hotels cut their losses in exchange for being able to take advantage of hotels’ break-even discounts.
Jeff Greenberg,
Miami Beach
