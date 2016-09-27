Trump con job

The media report an outrageous statement by Donald Trump followed by several days of spin and obfuscation by the candidate and his surrogates. It’s a seemingly endless cycle. It’s the patter and pattern of a con man used as a distraction to cover up the substance of who he actually is and what he’s up to.
Where is the investigative journalism?
Trump wants the most important job in the country, but he may owe hundreds of millions to the Chinese and Russians. It would be ludicrous to think that wouldn’t color his decision making. We must know who he’s indebted to and who would have the ability to influence his policies.
Michael Marmesh,
Miami
