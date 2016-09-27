Letters to the Editor

September 27, 2016 9:27 PM

A fitting memorial

The Florida Department of Transportation is about to spend a billion dollars improving the I-395 corridor from I-95 to the foot of MacArthur Causeway. This plan features a “Signature Bridge” to be constructed near Biscayne Boulevard and the interstate.

I can think of no more fitting or lasting tribute to José Fernandez than to have this bridge bear his name. It will stand in the heart of Miami, only a long toss away from Freedom Tower. Fernandez embodied the soul and spirit of Miami with an energy and smile that will never leave us.

Michael C. Bone,

Pembroke Pines

