Taking vs. giving

I found the placement of the Sept. 22 article “CEO defends EpiPen cost” next to “Zuckerberg gives $3 billion to end disease,” well planned. It is appalling how CEO Heather Bresch can justify a 500 percent hike in the price of Mylan’s EpiPen.
Too many people, especially children, depend on the EpiPen for survival. On the other hand, Priscilla Chan, a medical doctor, and her husband, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, have committed $3 billion of their money to help eradicate diseases. I applaud their generosity and heart.
Robyn Haber, Parkland
